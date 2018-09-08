Lexus Reveals LY 650 Luxury Yacht

Toyota announced production of its first Lexus luxury yacht Friday. The LY 650 is the fourth in the brand’s flagship along with the LS sedan, LX SUV and LC coupe. The 65-footer is designed with the “L-finesse” language and aesthetic firmly in mind, according to the press release. The yacht is expected to be completed in 2019.

Rumors of Lexus venturing into the yacht business began in 2017, when the company unveiled its Lexus Sport Yacht Concept at the Miami Boat Show. Earlier this year, the concept design won “Boat of the Year” at the Japan International Boat Show in Yokohama, where Lexus confirmed the rumor of the yacht’s production when Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corp., Shigeki Tomoyama, announced the company’s partnership with renowned boat builder Marquis-Larson.

From the tone of Toyota’s official announcement, it’s apparent the brand is eager to retain its image of luxury, and expand those horizons from the roads to the water.

Lexus “explores new ways to deliver innovative and amazing experiences for our guests,” said Lexus International President, Yoshihiro Sawa.

For Tomoyama, pivoting from mere concept to actual product allowed the executive to “present a dream-like vision of the luxury lifestyle; one where the Lexus Yacht expands the potential of Lexus mobility to the ocean.” In order to feasibly do so, Toyota chose the Marquis-Larson Boat Group to build, sell, and service the vehicles.

Lexus plans on completing the first LY 650 in the second half of next year, with its global debut scheduled for late 2019. There is no official word on cost, however, if you’re interested in purchasing a yacht for yourself, Lexus is now taking orders.