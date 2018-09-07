Armormax Is Building Bulletproof AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Police Cars

If a Dodge Charger isn't mean enough for your police department, then Utah-based Armormax has a solution for you. The company is now doing law enforcement conversions of Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats to make them armored and, if you please, all-wheel-drive. That should make it suitable for chasing down pretty much anything in a straight line.

Armormax

Armormax is a company that specializes in bulletproofing vehicles. You can select a car from their inventory, choose your level of protection, and they'll equip it thusly. That's obviously a useful service for police. A 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 might seem less-than-useful from a law enforcement perspective, but then again, Hellcats be speeding. Armormax is armoring these Charger Hellcats with “light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys.” So it’s kind of like Dynamat but bulletproof. There’s no word on how much extra weight this protection adds. These laminates and alloys go into the doors, roof, pillars, and floor of the car ensuring a nice cocoon of protection. On top of that, you also get ballistic glass.

Other features include armoring for the battery, radiator, ECM and fuel tank to give the car a better shot at running properly when things get dicey. It also gets upgrades that a lot of police cars get like reinforced suspension, run-flat tires, a push bar in front, and, of course, plenty of red and blue lights. These Hellcats offer B7 levels of protection which is the highest rating on Armormax’s scale. B7 means this car can protect you from full metal jacket armor piercing rounds from a high-powered rifle. So if you're in a situation where snipers are a concern, this would be the car to have. Of course, it can also protect you from lesser weaponry like any old pistol, shotgun, or semi-automatic rifle.

Armormax