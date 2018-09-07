Bruiser's Mean and Rugged 'Honcho' Pickup Truck Is a Jeep Enthusiast's Dream

Looking for a big and bad Jeep to cruise around town in? Look no further than Bruiser Conversions' newest creation, the Honcho, which borrows its chops from the awesome Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept created for the 2016 Easter Jeep Safari.

The Honcho is based on the company's popular JK Crew model, but it features a frame extension that brings the wheelbase to 139 inches long compared to the standard Wrangler JK's 116 inches. Of course, fuel and electrical systems feature extensions, a specialty front grille, a choice of fleetside or stepside truck bed with an integrated roll bar, a removable top, matching paint, and interior storage behind the rear seats for whatever goodies you may need on the trail—or mall parking lot for that matter.