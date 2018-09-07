Bruiser's Mean and Rugged 'Honcho' Pickup Truck Is a Jeep Enthusiast's Dream
This is what happens when a Jeep tuning company says 'hold my beer.'
Looking for a big and bad Jeep to cruise around town in? Look no further than Bruiser Conversions' newest creation, the Honcho, which borrows its chops from the awesome Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept created for the 2016 Easter Jeep Safari.
The Honcho is based on the company's popular JK Crew model, but it features a frame extension that brings the wheelbase to 139 inches long compared to the standard Wrangler JK's 116 inches. Of course, fuel and electrical systems feature extensions, a specialty front grille, a choice of fleetside or stepside truck bed with an integrated roll bar, a removable top, matching paint, and interior storage behind the rear seats for whatever goodies you may need on the trail—or mall parking lot for that matter.
A long list of extras carries under the hood, where an engine upgrade with either an LS3 from GM Performance or a Cummins R2.8 Turbo Diesel engine can be installed depending on your taste or budget. Bruiser also offers two-stage upgrade packages for the LS3, a Stage 1 with 620 horsepower and a Stage 2 package a 427 LS3 with 715 horsepower. Yes, 715.
Other goodies include a heat reduction hood, Dana 60 axles, front and rear electronic lockers, 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler TA Tires, Bruiser Weld Rekon 20-inch beadlock wheels, high-performance off-road suspension, steering upgrades, a winch, LED headlights, a heavy duty driveshaft, and more.
While many Jeepers are waiting on Fiat Chrysler to release a pickup version of the current JL Wrangler, Bruiser's customers can take this bad boy home for $40,000 plus the cost of the Jeep, so somewhere around $90,000 out the door. Sure, that isn't cheap, but it offers an experience that Jeep itself can't offer yet.
