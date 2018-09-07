Walmart Buys 30 More Tesla Semis, Aims to Electrify Entire Fleet by 2028

Walmart Canada has dug a bit deeper into its pockets and placed another order for Tesla's coveted Semi. The purchase, which was for 30 additional units, was announced by the superstore on Thursday, furthering its investment in the company's goal of a smaller carbon footprint. Ultimately, this means an entire fleet of alternatively-fueled trucks within the next decade.

Previously, Walmart Canada had purchased a total of 10 units for itself, and Walmart (the American side) had purchased five of its own. Walmart Canada says that this purchase will mark the beginning of its transition to a cleaner fleet. By 2022, the company projects to have at least 20 percent of its trucks electrified by 2022, and the remainder powered by some form of alternative fuel as early as 2028.