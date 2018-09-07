Here's the 8.2-Liter Twin-Turbo V-8 Acura Integra You've Always Wanted

One of the most bizarre Acura Integras we've ever seen has recently popped up for sale at a dealership in Lithia Springs, Georgia. And when we say bizarre, we mean it. Streetside Classics is selling a 1999 Acura Integra with a swapped engine, but not just your everyday Honda B- or K-series swap. No, someone managed to wedge an 8.2-liter Cadillac V-8 into the space where the rear seats normally go by using a Cadillac Eldorado's subframe to hold everything in place. The listing claims that a General Motors Turbo-Hydramatic 425 three-speed transaxle transfers all that American muscle to, you guessed it, the rear wheels.

Historically, the 8.2-liter V-8 block was used in the Cadillac Eldorado between 1970 and 1976, where it made 400 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque gross—sans important accessories like the water pump and alternator—which automakers often did during dynamometer tests back in those days. However, this is no ordinary 500, because it's connected to a pair of 65 mm turbochargers that feed boost through a pair of cabin-mounted intercoolers into a carburetor. Period-correct swap, it seems. Either way, it would be impossible to put down all this power without the help of some extra rubber, and for that reason this car's builder swapped the factory wheels for a set of 17-inch alloys from a Honda S2000 wrapped in 245/45R17 rubber in the rear, giving it a sleek, factory appearance. To enclose the wider rear wheels, a not-at-all subtle widebody was plastered to the rear end, allowing it to fly under the radar of the general public. Of course, a '90s Honda aficionado will definitely notice.

