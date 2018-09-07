Here's the 8.2-Liter Twin-Turbo V-8 Acura Integra You've Always Wanted
And did we mention it's mid-engined?
One of the most bizarre Acura Integras we've ever seen has recently popped up for sale at a dealership in Lithia Springs, Georgia. And when we say bizarre, we mean it.
Streetside Classics is selling a 1999 Acura Integra with a swapped engine, but not just your everyday Honda B- or K-series swap. No, someone managed to wedge an 8.2-liter Cadillac V-8 into the space where the rear seats normally go by using a Cadillac Eldorado's subframe to hold everything in place.
The listing claims that a General Motors Turbo-Hydramatic 425 three-speed transaxle transfers all that American muscle to, you guessed it, the rear wheels.
Historically, the 8.2-liter V-8 block was used in the Cadillac Eldorado between 1970 and 1976, where it made 400 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque gross—sans important accessories like the water pump and alternator—which automakers often did during dynamometer tests back in those days. However, this is no ordinary 500, because it's connected to a pair of 65 mm turbochargers that feed boost through a pair of cabin-mounted intercoolers into a carburetor. Period-correct swap, it seems.
Either way, it would be impossible to put down all this power without the help of some extra rubber, and for that reason this car's builder swapped the factory wheels for a set of 17-inch alloys from a Honda S2000 wrapped in 245/45R17 rubber in the rear, giving it a sleek, factory appearance. To enclose the wider rear wheels, a not-at-all subtle widebody was plastered to the rear end, allowing it to fly under the radar of the general public. Of course, a '90s Honda aficionado will definitely notice.
The asking price for this one-off creation is $27,995, which might not get you into another mid-engined Acura of the time like the NSX, but it will humiliate one in a straight line. Heck, it might even do that to the current one, too.
If only we could line up this bad boy next to the turbocharged and supercharged Toyota MR2, now that would be something else.
- RELATEDThis Vodka-Powered Yamaha Motorcycle Just Set a Speed Record at BonnevilleNormally booze and motorcycles aren't a good mix—not so with this modified Yamaha XS650.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Valiant Granny Thwart a Robbery With Her Jeep Grand CherokeeThis no-craps-given type of grandma took matters into her own hands, and she succeeded.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Devel Sixty Concept SUV Grease a Bentley Continental Flying SpurIt has a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 that makes a reported 700 horsepower and presumably enough torque to reverse time itself.READ NOW
- RELATEDThird-Gen Audi R8 Will Be a 1,000-HP, Electric Hypercar: ReportIt appears the naturally aspirated V-8 and V-10 engines will cease to exist.READ NOW
- RELATEDDealer Gives 11-Year-Old Race Fan With Leukemia 200 MPH Dream Ride in Ferrari Challenge CarCaleb Hammond's story originally spread across the internet when he requested that racing stickers be sent to him for his casket.READ NOW