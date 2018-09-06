Texas Dealer Becomes First to Accept Bitcoin for Rolls-Royce Sales

Texas dealership Post Oak Motor Cars has announced itself as the first Rolls-Royce franchised dealer able to accept Bitcoin as payment for a new Rolls.

Post Oak integrated cryptocurrency processor Bitpay into its payment system, and boasts that it's the first Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Bugatti dealer in the United States to accept Bitcoin.

"The rising of bitcoin sparked my interest," explained Tilman Fertitta, owner of Post Oak Motors, in the dealer's announcement. "Being a premier luxury car dealer, I always want to offer my customers the very best buying experience and this partnership will allow anyone around the world to purchase our vehicles faster and easier."

"We've noticed people prefer to make larger purchases with bitcoin since it is a simple way to make payments," added Bitpay CCO Sonny Singh. "This partnership is timely with the increasing popularity of Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Bugatti vehicles. Post Oak Motors has a great reputation of selling the finest cars and we are thrilled to be partnering with Tilman."

Contrary to Post Oak's claim, a California dealer actually became the first in the nation to accept Bitcoin for Bugattis when it sold a Bugatti Chiron and a Pagani Huayra Americano Tempesta together in January for over $6 million in Bitcoin. Additionally, Bitpay's reputation in the cryptocurrency community seems not to be overwhelmingly positive, with Bitcoinist reporting Wednesday that members of the community called on Latvian airline airBaltic to scrap its partnership with the tender, one of whom outright claims Bitpay "doesn't work."

Of course, news about cryptocurrency as a way to pay for cars has become infrequent after Bitcoin cooled down following a peak in mid-December 2017, the last being Elio Motors's attempt to fund itself via a new cryptocurrency. Maybe Post Oak has missed the boat.