Tuning Company Lister Whips up 670-HP Jaguar F-Pace With 200-MPH Top Speed
It'll bring the heat to the Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
British tuning company Lister claims to be the creator of the "world's fastest SUV" with its new LFP, a hyped-up version of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV.
According to Lister, the LFP cranks out 670 horsepower, delivers a zero-to-60 time of just 3.5 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour. In comparison, rivals Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk top out at "only" 190 and 180 mph, respectively.
“I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest, excitement and orders our LFT-666 supercar has already generated in just a few months," said Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Lister Motor Company. "Based on early indications, our new LFP promises to repeat the success of the LFT-666, and I really can’t wait to reveal the world’s fastest SUV quite soon.”
Final specifications haven't been released, but Lister claims they will use extensive amounts of carbon fiber to reduce weight and improve handling. Even though the surviving race car manufacturer turned tuning division didn't release other engine specifics, Whittaker told The Drive via email that the LFP "will use the 5.0 liter V-8 from Jaguar" and there will only be "one power level available."
Earlier this year Lister launched the LFT-666 coupe based on the Jaguar F-Type Coupe, the fastest selling model that Lister has released to date. The tuning house claims that customer interest in the LFP has been high, so they have gone ahead and began taking orders already. The LFP will start at approximately $180,000 in the U.S. and Canada and offer a standard three-year warranty with an option to extend to five years.
