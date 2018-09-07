Tuning Company Lister Whips up 670-HP Jaguar F-Pace With 200-MPH Top Speed

According to Lister, the LFP cranks out 670 horsepower, delivers a zero-to-60 time of just 3.5 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour. In comparison, rivals Lamborghini Urus and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk top out at "only" 190 and 180 mph, respectively.

British tuning company Lister claims to be the creator of the "world's fastest SUV" with its new LFP, a hyped-up version of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

“I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest, excitement and orders our LFT-666 supercar has already generated in just a few months," said Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Lister Motor Company. "Based on early indications, our new LFP promises to repeat the success of the LFT-666, and I really can’t wait to reveal the world’s fastest SUV quite soon.”

Final specifications haven't been released, but Lister claims they will use extensive amounts of carbon fiber to reduce weight and improve handling. Even though the surviving race car manufacturer turned tuning division didn't release other engine specifics, Whittaker told The Drive via email that the LFP "will use the 5.0 liter V-8 from Jaguar" and there will only be "one power level available."