2019 Nissan Armada: Safety Technology Takes a Big Step Forward
Nissan's biggest SUV receives important updates for 2019.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Nissan Armada
Topline: The newest iteration of Nissan's full-size SUV now includes a suite of standard safety features designed to keep occupants safe when moving or standing still.
What's New: Four technology features are now standard on the 2019 Armada: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Rear Door Alert.
ICC maintains a safe following distance to the vehicle in front while active at all speeds, and across different speed limit zones by integrating data from the truck's navigation system. IFCW doubles up on the vehicle's systems watching for deceleration of the followed vehicle, and should driver attention lapse or an unexpected obstacle pop up without any attempt by the driver to stop, AEB will activate, hopefully preventing a collision.
Nissan announced its RDA feature—which reminds drivers to check the back seat after parking their vehicle—earlier this year, stating that the technology would eventually become standard on all Nissan and Infiniti products. It's a cleverly designed feature that works off of door sensors rather than pressure sensors in the seat, meaning failure over time is less likely than with a pressure sensor.
What You Need to Know: Despite being built on the same platform as the Nissan Titan pickup, the Armada is not available with the Titan's 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V-8. Lukewarm reception of this engine versus the standard 5.6-liter gasoline V-8 means this should be of little concern to anyone other than those who desperately want a full-size, diesel-powered SUV for towing purposes.
The rear-wheel-drive Armada starts at $46,790 and reach as high as $62,690, while four-wheel-drive options range from $49,790 to $65,690. Both are subject to a $1,395 destination fee.
When shopping in this price range, it's mandatory to check out the competition before buying an SUV you'll probably need to keep for years. The comparable Ford Expedition is the longest-kept vehicle when bought new, with owners typically holding on to them for nine years before reselling, much like the Chevrolet Suburban.
- RELATED2019 GMC Sierra First Drive Review: GM's New Truck in Expensive Guise, With Unique Exclusive OptionsIf a Chevy Silverado is too pedestrian, the GMC Sierra has the goodies—a trick tailgate, a carbon-fiber truck bed—as long as you've got the scratch.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Reveals Rugged and Nimble Navara N-Guard Pickup but Won't Bring It to the StatesIt's everything we want out of the Frontier, but instead, it's off to Europe and other global markets.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 GMC Sierra Denali: Pickups and…Carbon Fiber?Only a little bit of the new Sierra Denali is made from the advanced composite, but it's a direction we'd love to see pickup trucks go.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving the 720-HP Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Prototype: Godzilla Dons a $1.16M Italian SuitA downright beautiful makeover does nothing to dull the monster’s bite.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Nissan Frontier: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix ItThis October, the current Nissan Frontier will have been on the market for 14 years, and it shows no signs of going away.READ NOW