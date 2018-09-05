Get Your Satisfaction by Buying Keith Richards' 1972 Dino 246 GT

This Dino is a midengined sports car powered by a 2.4-liter V-6 linked to a five-speed manual transmission, since at the time the Ferrari name was reserved for 12-cylinder cars. The previous Dino 206 GT was criticized for being underpowered, so the 246 got an upgrade to 192 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque, giving the 2,380-lb car a top speed of 148 mph.

Ferrari built the Dino especially for the American market which is where Richards bought it. This one has a lovely silver paint job with a black interior. He liked it so much that he brought the car with him when he moved back to London, where he drove it until selling to a Japanese collector in 1986. The engine was rebuilt in 2015 and the car is believed to have about 30,000 miles on it since new.