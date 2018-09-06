Tesla Releases More Images of Its Smokin' Roadster Tackling Mountain Roads

If Tesla has popularized one thing with electric cars, it's the uncontested acceleration of electric drivetrain technology. The Roadster in particular is said to make the sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds, a figure unheard of on a (future) production car. The on-paper figures and actual real-world performance have stunned the few who have gotten to experience a ride in the car. Alongside acceleration, the Roadster will reportedly run the quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds and can achieve a top speed of over 250 miles per hour. Consumers can also expect a 600-plus mile range from the next-generation platform, claims CEO Elon Musk, thanks to a huge 200-kilowatt-hour capacity battery.

The final product is slated to arrive sometime in 2020, although a more specific time frame hasn't been mentioned. Folks interested in purchasing a Roadster have to pony up a hefty $200,000 or more to purchase one of the first 1,000 Founder's Edition cars. For most of us, these fine photos will have to be the equivalent to window-shopping.