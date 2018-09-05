Watch a Valiant Granny Thwart a Robbery With Her Jeep Grand Cherokee

When armed robbers followed this "Ouma" (grandmother in Afrikaans) into her gated property in Gauteng, South Africa last Monday, they probably expected their window-tapping routine to work as expected. After all, we can imagine that brandishing a pistol near someone's face usually results in cooperation. However, what they didn’t expect was that this particular Ouma was in no mood to cooperate.

According to The Citizen, when this grandmother and her granddaughter arrived at their home a white vehicle with several armed men pulled up behind them. As this video shows, the driver and occupants reacted quickly and kept their doors locked. After ignoring the robbers' shenanigans for a few moments, they eventually decided to fight back by reversing the Jeep Grand Cherokee into the hijackers’ getaway vehicle.

It's at that point that the gang of bandits realized they had picked the wrong would-be victim and rapidly reassessed their plans. They rushed back to their vehicle, but the infuriated woman had no intentions of quitting and kept ramming their car backward until both vehicles seemingly landed on the neighbor's front yard.