Third-Gen Audi R8 Will Be a 1,000-HP, Electric Hypercar: Report

It appears the naturally aspirated V-8 and V-10 engines will cease to exist.

By Chris Tsui
Audi AG

Despite rumors claiming that Audi isn't interested in building a third-generation R8, a new report suggests that an all-new, fully electric R8 hypercar will be happening and that will mark a radical departure from the current model.

According to Autocar, the next R8 will be fully electric, offer hypercar levels of performance, and arrive on the scene in 2022—nearly two years later than the Tesla Roadster's, erm, advertised launch date of 2020. When it comes to specifications, the report claims that all-wheel drive, up to 1,000 horsepower, and styling will be inspired by the company's PB 18 E-Tron concept, an electric supercar with wagon styling that recently made its debut during Monterey Car Week. According to Autocar, this information comes from "senior company source hints."

Audi AG

If the electric Mk3 R8 does come to fruition, however, Autocar reasonably speculates a zero-to-62 time of around two seconds and a resurrection of the R8 e-tron badge. Ever since it was first introduced in 2006, the Audi R8 has been powered by naturally aspirated V-10 or V-8 engines. The electric e-tron version, while it did exist, went for over $1.1 million and less than 100 units were ever sold.

On Tuesday, Audi kicked off production on its e-tron electric SUV, a car that is set to debut Sept. 17 and battle against the Tesla Model X as well as Mercedes-Benz's recently unveiled EQC

We've reached out to Audi for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Audi PB18 e-tron Concept
The Drive
