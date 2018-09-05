Third-Gen Audi R8 Will Be a 1,000-HP, Electric Hypercar: Report
It appears the naturally aspirated V-8 and V-10 engines will cease to exist.
Despite rumors claiming that Audi isn't interested in building a third-generation R8, a new report suggests that an all-new, fully electric R8 hypercar will be happening and that will mark a radical departure from the current model.
According to Autocar, the next R8 will be fully electric, offer hypercar levels of performance, and arrive on the scene in 2022—nearly two years later than the Tesla Roadster's, erm, advertised launch date of 2020. When it comes to specifications, the report claims that all-wheel drive, up to 1,000 horsepower, and styling will be inspired by the company's PB 18 E-Tron concept, an electric supercar with wagon styling that recently made its debut during Monterey Car Week. According to Autocar, this information comes from "senior company source hints."
If the electric Mk3 R8 does come to fruition, however, Autocar reasonably speculates a zero-to-62 time of around two seconds and a resurrection of the R8 e-tron badge. Ever since it was first introduced in 2006, the Audi R8 has been powered by naturally aspirated V-10 or V-8 engines. The electric e-tron version, while it did exist, went for over $1.1 million and less than 100 units were ever sold.
On Tuesday, Audi kicked off production on its e-tron electric SUV, a car that is set to debut Sept. 17 and battle against the Tesla Model X as well as Mercedes-Benz's recently unveiled EQC.
We've reached out to Audi for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
- RELATEDAudi's PB 18 E-Tron Concept Is a Shooting Brake Supercar From the FutureThis all-electric super-hatch has a driver's cockpit that slides left and right, allowing for a dead-center driving position.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi Has No Plans for a Third-Generation R8, Report SaysIt may be the end of the line for Ingolstadt's supercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Rear-Wheel-Drive Audi R8 V10 RWS Is a Bargain at $139,950This new two-wheel-drive variant shaves about $25,000 off the R8 V10's price tag and 110 pounds off its weight.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi Denies It's Making a V-6 R8Coupled with the fact that Audi currently has no plans for a third-generation, the R8's future isn't looking too bright.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Howling Audi R8 LMS Demolish a HillclimbMake sure to don your headphones to hear that 600-horsepower V-10 scream.READ NOW