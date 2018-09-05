Third-Gen Audi R8 Will Be a 1,000-HP, Electric Hypercar: Report

Despite rumors claiming that Audi isn't interested in building a third-generation R8, a new report suggests that an all-new, fully electric R8 hypercar will be happening and that will mark a radical departure from the current model.

According to Autocar, the next R8 will be fully electric, offer hypercar levels of performance, and arrive on the scene in 2022—nearly two years later than the Tesla Roadster's, erm, advertised launch date of 2020. When it comes to specifications, the report claims that all-wheel drive, up to 1,000 horsepower, and styling will be inspired by the company's PB 18 E-Tron concept, an electric supercar with wagon styling that recently made its debut during Monterey Car Week. According to Autocar, this information comes from "senior company source hints."