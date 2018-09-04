Ford Cancels US Importation of Focus Active Crossover Due to Burden of Imposed Tariffs

Ford's North American president announced Friday that the automaker canceled plans to sell the Focus-based "Focus Active" crossover in the United States, citing tariffs on imported goods imposed by the Trump Administration.

"Given the negative financial impact of the new tariffs, we've decided not to import this vehicle from China," stated Ford's Norther American division president, Kumar Galhotra, according to The Detroit News. "The significant thing that moved was the tariffs going up substantially higher. We're choosing to deploy resources elsewhere."

Originally, Ford announced earlier this year its intent to sell the Focus hatchback-derived crossover stateside. It intended to use the Focus Active to compete with the Subaru Crosstrek, which is in turn based on the Impreza sedan. The Ford Focus Active is the first known product cancellation as a result of the tariffs' enactment, though many models currently on the market will become significantly more expensive as a consequence.

The Drive contacted Ford to see if this change of plans has affected any other products Ford intended to sell in the U.S. and Michael Levine, the regional product communications manager, confirmed the Focus Active to be the sole casualty since the vehicle is Chinese-built.

This means that similar Focus-based vehicles such as the upcoming baby Bronco off-roader are in the clear, and the potential Focus-based Courier small pickup could also be safe. Seeing as the Focus Active could cause sales infighting within Ford, stealing sales of the Explorer or the retro-styled small crossover, the blue oval may not be missing out on much by aborting the plans for the importation of the Focus Active. Nevertheless, bits of the Focus Active will find their way to American shores after all; the Focus-based off-roader will pull from the Focus Active's parts bin.