Report: Koenigsegg Agera's Successor to be Named ‘Ragnarok’

Koenigsegg's Agera RS thunder god saw its twilight in April, making way for a successor. According to a new report, the new car will be named "Ragnarok."

Ragnarok translates roughly as "twilight of the gods," and is an event in Norse mythology wherein the gods and earth are wiped out and born again. Makes you wonder what founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg expects from global politics in the next few years.

The name was allegedly confirmed by "a reliable source close to Koenigsegg" according to The Supercar Blog, which also alleges that the car is to pack 1,400 horsepower from Koenigsegg's twin-turbo V-8. An earlier variant of this same engine powered the 1,360-horsepower Agera RS to 277.9 mph, averaged from two runs in opposite directions, breaking the record for the fastest production car.

It's unclear whether the Ragnarok will be the vehicle Koenigsegg develops to stave off the Tesla Roadster, which Koenigsegg admitted last week to have taken the company by surprise. Quick calculations convinced Koenigsegg that Elon Musk wasn't fibbing about the Roadster's performance potential, and some more math demonstrated that Koenigsegg could build an internal combustion-powered car capable of rivaling this performance, said to be capable of zero-to-250 in just 14 seconds, leaving a trail of rubber the whole way. Koenigsegg could achieve this with a reworked version of its twin-turbo V-8, using a reduced compression ratio and more boost for an instant 600 extra horsepower at a consequence of marginally increased fuel consumption.

The Drive reached out to Koenigsegg for comment on the name of its new model, but the Swedish automaker declined to comment, stating all would be clear when its new hypercar is revealed next March, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Hopefully, we won't need to expect the end of the world when von Koenigsegg rips its veil off.