Dealer Gives 11-Year-Old Race Fan With Leukemia 200 MPH Dream Ride in Ferrari Challenge Car 

Caleb Hammond, an 11-year-old motorsport fan who was diagnosed with leukemia, has received the attention of news outlets across the country once his story made headlines in August. The Oskaloosa, Iowa, resident asked for people to send various racing stickers to cover his casket if he is unable to overcome his illness, garnering the compassion of car enthusiasts in every corner of the States. Upon hearing of Hammond's situation, a Floridian car dealer opted to treat him even further by delivering a Ferrari Challenge car to his home state and giving him a ridealong at Iowa Speedway.

According to local broadcaster KCCI, Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale was moved by Hammond and his love for the sport. It was then that dealership owner Garrett Hayim decided to send the $330,000 488 Challenge car along with a professional driver and personal suit for Caleb to his home race track.

"I think it's amazing," Caleb said before reaching high speeds on the seven-eighths mile oval. "It's very loud, and I bet it's going to be pretty fast. I'm glad my family is here to experience it with me."

Caleb's father John Hammond then told KCCI, "I believe he made the right choice, to live it out doing what we're doing instead of lying in a hospital bed."

Driver Jody Coenen took Caleb around the track and hit a claimed speed of over 200 miles per hour before doing donuts, much to his enjoyment.

On Wednesday, the Hammond family will check off one more item on Caleb's wish list as the NFL's Green Bay Packers, his favorite team, have invited them to attend activities before the weekend's season-opener against the Chicago Bears.