A Cavalcade of Pink Cadillacs Ride in Detroit to Honor the Queen of Soul

More than 100 pink Cadillacs arrived in the Motor City to honor Aretha Franklin Friday. The cars were lined up and down Seven Mile Road outside Greater Grace Temple where Franklin’s funeral services were held.

Founded in 1902 and currently owned by General Motors, Cadillacs are synonymous with the legendary singer’s beloved city of Detroit. And, pink Cadillacs became best known from Franklin’s 1985 hit single Freeway of Love. Many Detroit natives consider the song an anthem to the city itself. Cadillac even took out a full-page ad in the Detroit Free Press today:

Inspired by the formality of police funeral processions, Greater Grace Temple pastor Charles Ellis III and his wife Crisette Ellis thought up the idea. According to NPR, Ellis said “My husband said, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could have a sea of pink Cadillacs parked on Seven Mile Road to greet Ms. Aretha Franklin as she arrives?’” Ellis wanted it to look like a tunnel of pink Cadillacs as the funeral vehicles drove down the street in between the luxury cars.