Famous Musician T-Pain Learns How to Drift With the Help of a Professional

Famous musician T-Pain learned to drift behind the wheel of a V-8-powered Nissan 240SX at last weekend's Gridlife South festival, putting his newfound love for the activity to action. The self-professed lover of the sport was instructed by Formula Drift pro driver Chelsea DeNofa who brought the celebrity along for a spot of sliding and smoking around the Road Atlanta facility, hopefully singing harmoniously in Autotune along the way.

T-Pain revealed last week that he wanted to take on drifting and he was immediately well-received by the community, being urged by many including the Hoonigan crew to join them for some automotive tomfoolery. It just so happened that the traveling automotive event known as Gridlifewas making a stop near his home in the ATL, so T-Pain bounced on the opportunity.

DeNofa was there to meet up with the 2000s pop sensation in his teammate Vaugh Gittin Jr.'s Ford Mustang RTR, which competes on the current Formula Drift calendar.