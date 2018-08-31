Listen to a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Scream Like a Banshee While Doing Donuts

A video of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk doing donuts on a wet field is the perfect reminder of just how awesome superchargers are, especially when paired to a 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 707-horsepower.

This footage recently uploaded to YouTube isn't the most in-depth or interesting you'll ever see on the mighty Trackhawk, but it certainly makes up for it in auditory pleasure. The combination of a rain-soaked field, all-wheel drive, and 645 pound-feet of torque simply proved to be too tempting for the hoonigan behind the wheel, who simply let her rip and had a bit of fun at the expense of some fresh grass.