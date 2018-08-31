Listen to a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Scream Like a Banshee While Doing Donuts
What's not to love about a 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 on a rain-soaked field?
A video of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk doing donuts on a wet field is the perfect reminder of just how awesome superchargers are, especially when paired to a 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 707-horsepower.
This footage recently uploaded to YouTube isn't the most in-depth or interesting you'll ever see on the mighty Trackhawk, but it certainly makes up for it in auditory pleasure. The combination of a rain-soaked field, all-wheel drive, and 645 pound-feet of torque simply proved to be too tempting for the hoonigan behind the wheel, who simply let her rip and had a bit of fun at the expense of some fresh grass.
Despite being baptized as a Jeep the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk isn't exactly designed for off-roading, but that doesn't mean it can't enjoy itself off the road, obviously. After all, it's clever all-wheel-drive system would be more than capable of tackling some trails, but its high-performance street tires and calibration settings make sure it delivers brutal acceleration, instead. How brutal? Jeep claims a zero to 60 time of 3.5 seconds. Of course, that's before it receives the new Redeye treatment.
If a Jeep doing donuts isn't your thing, you can always see it do something even more unconventional, like drag race a McLaren 570S.
