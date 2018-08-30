Watch This Devel Sixty Concept SUV Grease a Bentley Continental Flying Spur
It has a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 that makes a reported 700 horsepower and presumably enough torque to reverse time itself.
Ever heard of the Devel Sixty? It’s a sibling of the 5,000-horsepower, vaporware Devel Sixteen hypercar. The Devel Sixty is an outrageous super-SUV thingamajig with a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 that makes a reported 700 hp and presumably enough torque to reverse time itself. This power is enough to push the colossal, six-wheeled stealth fighter from zero-to-60 in an alleged 5.8 seconds.
In a video uploaded to Devel Sixteen's YouTube channel Wednesday, the Sixty is showcased testing this sooty power plant by racing—and beating—a blurred-out Bentley Continental Flying Spur. Spinning all six of its tires at launch, the Sixty literally smokes the Bentley in both depicted races. What is not clear is whether the Bentley's driver was even accelerating at full throttle during the race, as its acceleration appears casual relative to the tire-screeching Sixty. Even if the Bentley's driver was sandbagging to reflect positively on the Devel, it can't be denied that the Sixty hauls like nothing its size should.
"The production version of Devel Sixty will be as fast as the concept but with minimum exhaust emission," says Devel in the video's description.
Bringing the vehicle into emissions compliance will be important for Devel, which claims the Sixty will be built in America, where states are gradually banning the silliness known as "rolling coal." Should it be sold stateside, it should have little in the way of competition in the market of fast ultra-luxury trucks. We can think of one Dodge Ram-based example that may also fight to dip into the pockets of the ostentatious and wealthy.
- RELATEDAcceleration Video Shows the Insane 5,000-Horsepower Devel Sixteen Hypercar Is RealAnd pretty dang quick, for what it's worth.READ NOW
- RELATEDSSC Tuatara Hypercar Revealed at Pebble Beach With 1,750 HP and a Blood LustCan the successor to the record-breaking Ultimate Aero put America back in the hypercar race?READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 1,900-HP, All-Electric Pininfarina PF0 Is Gorgeous—And It's Coming to Slay Supercars in 20200-60 mph in less than two seconds. 0-186 in less than 12. 300-plus miles of range. The electric era of sports cars sounds pretty good.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Toyota Engineers Race a $500 Engine-Swapped Corolla in the 24 Hours of LemonsToyota finally won at Le Mans, and it's now turned its sights toward the Lemons, a junker racing series.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe McLaren Speedtail Will Have 'More Than' 987 Horsepower, Says CEOFour liters, three seats, two turbos and nearly one thousand horsepower (probably).READ NOW