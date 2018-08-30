Montreal Government Approves Disgusting Personalized License Plate for Man's Dodge Charger

A man in Montreal was approved for a personalized license plate that reads "SMEGMA." Resident Ryk Edelstein decided to push the limits of Montreal's equivalent of the U.S. Department of Motor Vehicles, its Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) on personal plates, and filed for the crude but obscure plate, certain that it wouldn't make it through company screening, reported Montreal Gazette. Well, it did. Now, it’s parked for everyone to see.

"My wife is none too pleased about this plate," he told Montreal Gazette. "She thought it was funny at first. Of course, then when she realized the car was going to be parked in front of the house, she wasn't terribly amused."

Edelstein applied for the plate for his Dodge Charger despite an SAAQ moratorium on license plates that convey "an obscene, scandalous or sexual idea.” The relative obscurity of this particular word somehow got past the agency’s filter—refer to Merriam-Webster's definition if you care to know what it is.

An SAAQ employee confirmed to The Drive that a vehicle in Montreal does indeed have a plate registered with the word.