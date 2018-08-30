Report: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Will Follow Its Fixed-Roof Sibling

A new document appears to confirm the existence of a convertible version of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which was just unveiled at Monterey Car Week last weekend. Allegedly, the al fresco variant will be called the Avendator SVJ Roadster.

According to reporting performed by Autoguide, a document filed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Aug. 23 claims that four new Lamborghini models have met emissions standards for 2019. These models include the Aventador S, Aventador S Roadster, the Aventador SVJ, and the unannounced Aventador SVJ Roadster.

An open-top SVJ wouldn't be a huge surprise, as Lamborghini usually follows its fixed-roof models with "Roadster" or "Spyder" versions, as the Raging Bull typically calls its topless creations. According to the automaker, the production of the SVJ will be capped at 900 vehicles, but it's currently unknown if that number includes all SVJs, or just the coupe models.