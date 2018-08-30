BMW 8 Series Convertible Test Mule Put Through Its Paces in Death Valley and Vegas

After revealing the 8 Series Coupe earlier this year, BMW is now teasing the convertible variant of the automaker's sleek coupe, the 8 Series Convertible, with action shots of the camouflaged test mule romping around Las Vegas and Death Valley.

Testing the vehicle's overall performance under extreme driving and weather conditions is a critical step in the development of any vehicle, but even more so a range-topping convertible from the famed German automaker. Of course, there are few places in the world with harsher climate than the deserts of the Western United States, where new technologies and the engineering behind them get pushed to their breaking pots.