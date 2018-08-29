BMW 5 Series Steals the Limelight in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

After gracing the big screen with Ethan Hunt at the wheel in the latest Mission Impossible movie, the BMW 5 Series sedan is now poised to make its debut in the world of video streaming in the new Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. In fact, it is not just the luxury sports sedan that will speed into millions of households when it debuts on Aug. 31, but a whole range of BMW vehicles including SUVs to vintage coupes.

Jack Ryan is a character created by famed author Tom Clancy, whose pop-culture personality has been around since the late 20th century. In the new series, John Krasinski will play the protagonist Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst with a talent for analyzing communication patterns. He is called away from the safety of his desk job and thrown into the deep and dangerous end of CIA work, where he has to pursue terrorists across Europe and the Middle East, attempting to prevent devastating attacks against the United States and its allies.

“Throughout the action-packed story, Jack Ryan not only demonstrates his analytical capabilities; he also shows pure athleticism and short reaction times under the most extreme conditions," said Uwe Dreher, head of Brand Communications at BMW. "The BMW 5 Series Sedan – our ‘business athlete’ – with its dynamic performance, superior handling and all-round connectivity is perfect for him. Our BMW models fit right in, the series is all about excitement, passion and action – all of which suit BMW down to the ground.”