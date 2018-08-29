New Ford Mustang Coming in 2021 Might Get Optional AWD

Ford is cooking up a seventh-generation of its famous muscle car and, like Dodge and the Challenger GT, might be offering it with all-wheel drive.

According to a report by Automotive News, the next-gen Mustang is scheduled to drop in 2021—allegedly a year later than originally intended per CEO Jim Hackett's instruction. The report also says the new 'Stang will ride on a modular architecture shared with the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs which means that while core models will stay rear-driven, an all-wheel-drive variant is a strong possibility. Should make leaving Cars and Coffee in Ford's pony car less of a, y'know, ordeal.

Unless Ford built some obscure, one-off, special edition, all-wheel-drive Mustang in the '80s we don't know about, this would be the very first Mustang to send its power to all four wheels.

When The Drive reached out to Ford for comment, however, a company spokesperson said rather cryptically, "All-wheel drive doesn't apply to Mustang as much as it does SUVs, which is one reason why we're moving into performance utilities." Ford unveiled the Edge ST in January.

Echoing previous company statements, a hybrid 'Stang is said to be coming in 2020.

"Mustang is still going to be a strong, well-proportioned vehicle," Ford Chief Designer Darrell Behmer told Automotive News. "The modular architectures will still give us flexibility; it's not going to bastardize Mustang."

Earlier this month, Ford built its 10 millionth muscle car, a GT manual convertible model finished in Wimbledon White. Back in April, the company announced that it would be discontinuing anything that wasn't a crossover, SUV, or pickup truck with the sole exception of the Mustang.