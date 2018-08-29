Volvo Teases Finned Concept Car Called the 360c
It's about time this design trend came back.
Via Twitter on Tuesday, Volvo teased a new concept vehicle, which it calls the 360c.
Going by the description paired with the video, the 360c may be meant to represent an autonomous vehicle concept, one which encourages occupants to free up their focus in transit instead of maintaining it.
Enough bodywork is shown to suggest the vehicle will have fins unlike any seen on a production car in recent memory. Volvo provides no information on powertrain options for the vehicle, but we know based on the Swedish automaker's past proclamations that the 360c will either be a hybrid or fully-electric vehicle. Past 300-series vehicles included a variety of compact hatchback, wagon and sedan body styles during their production between 1976 and 1991, which suggests that the 360c may also fit into the compact segment.
Precisely what the "c" suffix means is difficult to guess. The letter is primarily used as a prefix in vehicles like the XC90 and C30, though it has been used for the 262C coupe. Its naming scheme leaves open the possibility that the 360c could be a coupe but does not count out the crossover body style. Volvo's $155,000 Polestar 1 may have demand for Swedish two-doors covered at the moment, though, and what little can be seen of the 360c resembles a squared-off crossover as is all the rage these days.
The Drive reached out to Volvo for additional information on the 360c, but a spokesperson declined to comment, promising more about the vehicle will come forth next week.
- RELATEDVolvo Now Offers Polestar-Reprogrammed AWD to Enable Max HooningSometimes on cold nights, with the countryside iced over, all you wanna do is drift.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes Unveils Silver Arrow EV Concept Car at Pebble BeachThe concept combines classic race car design with a modern electric drivetrain.READ NOW
- RELATEDKalashnikov Debuts CV-1 Electric Vehicle ConceptYes, that Kalashnikov.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi's PB 18 E-Tron Concept Is a Shooting Brake Supercar From the FutureThis all-electric super-hatch has a driver's cockpit that slides left and right, allowing for a dead-center driving position.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 39-Liter V-12 Volvo Drives like a TankThis abominable mashup of Swedish and Russian engineering puts out 1,700 pound-feet of torque.READ NOW