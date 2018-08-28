The 1,900-HP, All-Electric Pininfarina PF0 Is Gorgeous—And It's Coming to Slay Supercars in 2020

Above: Previously-released renderings of the Pininfarina PF0

The PF0 we saw was clad in the same lively blue seen in the image below, which depicts the tail of the car. The overall appearance is a blend of the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488 Pista—traditional mid-engined supercar proportions, with smooth carbon fiber skin broken up only by the occasional aerodynamically-minded angle, wing, or opening. A single line defines the smooth, 720S-like flanks, sweeping down from the squared-off, high-rise hips over the rear wheels to the front axle, where it rises up over the wheels again before dropping to a smooth, Ferrari-like nose. (Adding to the McLaren/Ferrari vibes: the contrasting black roof on the concept, a color that flowed onto small support struts by the B-pillars reminiscent of the strakes breaking up the 488 GTB's air intakes.)

That face bears a particular resemblance to the Pista, thanks to a hood that resembles the F-car's so-called S-duct; the headlights are the most obvious difference, resembling nothing so much as half-scale versions of the lights found on the Porsche Mission E. A horizontal band of trim connects the two headlights, along with a continuous line of LED running lights—well, running light singular, really, since it's all one unit. Remember the Ferrari Sergio, named after Pininfarina's founder? There's a lot of that car's face in the PF0.

It's in back where the PF0's style sets itself apart from the rest of the supercar masses. The tail lamps are thin strips of LEDs mounted on low-lying horizontal planes, mounted close to the body; those are matched by a similar pair at the bottom of the rear fascia. From dead behind, the effect is almost like looking into a flower—the rear blossoming, pedals starting to peel open. Each of the top wings has a retractable spoiler mounted within, which, based on concept images we were shown, may also work like the air brake on a McLaren.