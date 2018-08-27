Fully Electric Vespa Elettrica Goes Into Production Next Month, for Sale in U.S. Early 2019

Vespa's first fully electric scooter, the Elettrica, will go into production in September and be available for purchase in the United States at the beginning of 2019. The announcement was made by Piaggio, the parent company of the Italian scooter manufacturer.

According to the statement, the Elettrica has a lithium battery that's designed to deliver 60 miles of range per single charge and can be recharged in just four hours. Piaggio also claims that the battery should last approximately 1,000 charge cycles, which is roughly 31,000 to 43,000 miles. The maximum speed for the Elettrica wasn't confirmed, but an alleged "Eco" mode will limit its top speed in order to preserve energy.

The performance of the electrified Italian will be similar to that of a standard 50cc scooter. Its electric motor will produce 2.7 horsepower of continuous power and will peak of 5.4 horsepower under heavy acceleration. The motor also has a torque rating of over 148 pound-feet of torque. It's not clear where most electrical components will be sourced from, but Piaggio said the Elettrica will be assembled at the Pontedera plant in the province of Pisa, where the first-ever Vespa rolled off the assembly line.