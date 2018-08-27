Texas Man Shoots ‘Incompetent’ Female Drivers, Claims Self-Defense

A Texas man has been arrested for shooting women he accuses of being "incompetent" drivers, a behavior he attempted to excuse by claiming self-defense. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Martin D'Agostino in connection to two women being shot through their car windows while driving in Katy, Texas, according to Dallas News.

One of the women was hit in the arm while leaving a gas station in March, and the other in the chest on July 10. D'Agostino claimed the driver swerved into his lane twice, and he opened fire. According to ABC13 the bullet was “lodged just millimeters from her heart.”

"It was vehicular manslaughter," claimed D'Agostino in an interview with Eyewitness News in July. "It's almost happened to me before."