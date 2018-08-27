Texas Man Shoots ‘Incompetent’ Female Drivers, Claims Self-Defense
The shooter reportedly raved on social media about how he believes a woman's purpose is ‘to give birth to male children.’
A Texas man has been arrested for shooting women he accuses of being "incompetent" drivers, a behavior he attempted to excuse by claiming self-defense. The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Martin D'Agostino in connection to two women being shot through their car windows while driving in Katy, Texas, according to Dallas News.
One of the women was hit in the arm while leaving a gas station in March, and the other in the chest on July 10. D'Agostino claimed the driver swerved into his lane twice, and he opened fire. According to ABC13 the bullet was “lodged just millimeters from her heart.”
"It was vehicular manslaughter," claimed D'Agostino in an interview with Eyewitness News in July. "It's almost happened to me before."
Despite initially getting out of jail on a $75,000 bond, D'Agostino was re-arrested Friday after the July shooting victim came forward to report her story. D'Agostino reportedly claims to have shot six women. He remains in jail on a $400,000 bond for his two combined charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
"He rants and rambles about female motorists and how incompetent they are, and how their sole purpose in life is to give birth to male children," a prosecutor reportedly said of D'Agostino's social media.
"There's a lot being said. Nobody knows that for a fact," said D'Agostino's attorney Kenneth Mingledorff to The Washington Post. "I've seen no evidence of that at all. A lot of assumptions are being made, and we'll work through all that."
"We’re very sorry for the people involved," continued Mingledorff. "[D'Agostino's] family wants them to know that they're concerned about them and we're going to do what we can to make sure that this never happens again."
- RELATEDYouTuber Dies and Kills Two After Driving McLaren on Wrong Side of the HighwayThe driver of the speeding McLaren 650S also injured eight other people.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Driving Under the Influence of Heroin Hits and Kills Woman Riding ScooterThe driver has since been taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail and booked for aggravated vehicular homicide.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Long Lost Experimental Mustang Shelby GT500 Was Just Found in a Texas FieldThought to have been crushed decades ago, this is one of only two Shelby GT500 notchback coupes in existence.READ NOW
- RELATEDThree-Year-Old Dies in Texas After Being Left in Daycare Van for HoursTemperatures inside the van reached 113 degrees by the time he was found.READ NOW
- RELATEDWisconsin Woman Finds a Ball Python in Her SUV's Engine BayThe reptile ironically pulled off this GMC Yukon's serpentine belt.READ NOW