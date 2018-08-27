The Bugatti Divo Exists Because Lamborghini's Special Edition Supercars Are So Successful

Bugatti Winkelmann at the reveal of the Bugatti Divo in Carmel, California

"[Winkelmann] is the pure and only reason" the Divo exists, design director Achim Anscheidt said at the car's California unveiling. The nattily-dressed German executive brought the idea of a coach-built limited run car directly from Lamborghini, Anscheidt said; indeed, it was one of the first mandates he issued after starting his reign in Molsheim at the beginning of 2018. Still, giving the Divo a distinctive look without compromising all the engineering that went into the basic platform wasn't easy. Finding a new front end was the most difficult part of the task, Anscheidt said, as the new fascia needed to be distinctly different from the Chiron, yet still clearly recognizable as a member of the same family. "You're not changing the face of a Bugatti like this," he said, punctuating the last word with a Thanos-like snap.

Bugatti Achim Anscheidt helping unveil the Divo.

One of the most distinctive changes on said face are the new headlights, which are smaller and more angular than the wide bank of LEDs looking out from the Chiron's sockets. Their placement and size isn't just to give the Divo an angry gaze; according to Anscheidt, it was a function of adding the new air intakes atop the hood. Those intakes are just one of the vast number of aerodynamic alterations Bugatti's designers and engineers made in order to help the new supercar develop more downforce and sharper handling. The resulting product makes 198 pounds more downforce than the "basic" Chiron, helping it stick to the ground at up to 1.6 lateral g—and in part explaining the lower top speed compared with the Chiron. Still, while the Divo's corner-carving blades have been sharpened, Anscheidt cautioned against looking at it as a McLaren Senna-fighting track toy. After all, it's only 77 pounds lighter than the roughly-4,400-pound car it's based on. "This car improves significantly on lap times," Anscheidt said, "but it doesn’t become a race car overnight.”

Bugatti Divo proved quite the crowd-pleaser at The Quail