Cinematic Short Film Outlines the Beauty of BMW's E39 M5

The E39 generation M5 is on many people's attainable dream car list. The timeless styling, exuberant performance and sheer fantastic driving experience of the car enabled it to be regarded as one of the best vehicles BMW has ever built. In a short cinematic film originally posted on Reddit, the platform is showcased for you to enjoy.

The film, which took two days to shoot, was created by media production company Right Over Crest in Austin, Texas. It highlights the pure beauty of the M5 in a very short amount of time in a style which a few people have mentioned is similar to BMW's film series, The Hire, which was produced around the same time this M5 was created.

But this is no ordinary M5. Performance company Dinan performed its magic to make the performance sedan even peppier, including a Dinan supercharger, header, intake, high-flow throttle bodies with application-specific velocity stacks and engine management software. The company also reworked the drivability of its S3 M5 with fully adjustable suspension, strut tower braces, subframe mounts, Brembo brakes, forged wheels and an upgraded limited-slip differential.

"The car was sublime, everything was in order and felt like it had just rolled off the line," Aaron Arizpe of Right Over Crest told The Drive. "This car, in fact, is the last E39 BMW Dinan S3-M5 to have ever been produced. No. 33 of 33."