2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Surprises at Pebble Beach

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Top Line: The Ferrari 488 Spider receives the hardcore treatment from Maranello and becomes the 50th convertible from the adored Italian brand. What's New: The 488 Pista Spider now boasts the same tweaks as the fixed-roof Ferrari 488 Pista. The Spider's 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, compared to the standard Spider's 660 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. It also features the lowest power to weight ratio ever in a convertible Ferrari, producing approximately one horsepower 4.28 pounds. Ferrari lists the dry weight as 1,380 kilograms, or roughly 3,042 pounds when outfitted optional lightweight components.

Ferrari

Ferrari's biggest challenge was to ensure that the aerodynamics of the Spider matched those of the traditional model, so they've used a racing stripe that runs the length of the car to represent the airflow as it moves through the vehicle. The stripe ends at the rear spoiler where the airflow creates rear downforce before leaving the body. To save even more weight the 488 Pista Spider uses lighter bodywork and interior components. Alcantara and carbon fiber are used generously throughout the cabin, the carpets have been replaced with aluminum, and the driver's side door handle is just a strap. A new stability control system, the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, has been installed to make driving on the limit be more controllable and predictable. Lastly, optional one-piece carbon fiber wheels will be available, which offer a 20-percent weight reduction over the standard alloys.

Ferrari