2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition: Orange and Blue Is the New Black

The Heritage Edition's interior receives the same Gulf attire, with blue and orange contrast stitching covering the steering wheel and seats, while the rest of the cabin is finished in Ebony Alcantara. The square pattern covering the seats is made to replicate that of the 1968 GT40. Every Heritage Edition also has its own numbered plaque denoting it as a special model.

What's New: The Heritage Edition variant of the 2019 GT pays tribute to the Gulf Oil liveried Ford GT40s that won the 1968 and 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans with an exclusive light blue and orange paint scheme, a staple of the famous oil brand. Each Heritage Edition also receives new gloss dark 20-inch aluminum wheels, orange brake calipers, silver rearview mirrors, and exposed carbon fiber A-pillars.

Topline: Those who are eligible to purchase the Ford GT supercar can now have it painted in one of the most iconic liveries in the history of motorsport.

Customers can now choose a package that adds more exposed carbon fiber accents all over the car, as well as a "No. 9" or "No. 6" graphics on the hood and doors. Since the new Heritage Edition will be available for two years, those who order a 2019 GT HE will receive the No. 9 graphics, and those who order a 2020 GT HE will get the No. 6 decals.

Quotable: “Many view the Gulf Oil paint scheme as the most famous in motorsports,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of Global Operations. “The 1968 GT40 quickly became a global sensation after beating its European competitors on the track four times in a row, and in honor of the 50th anniversary of its win, we’re paying fresh tribute to the original with a new heritage limited edition.”

“We are delighted to partner with Ford to help the Gulf-themed Heritage Edition Ford GT become reality," said Ravi Chawla, president and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India. "The Ford Marque has played a major role in creating Gulf’s place in motoring and motorsport legend and the same is true in reverse. Every Gulf outright victory at Le Mans has been Ford-powered and of course, Gulf Ford GT40s took the latter two wins of Ford’s four consecutive victories at Le Mans from 1966-1969. What could be more fitting than both brands coming together to produce this fantastic motor car – the modern spiritual successor to the amazing Gulf-Ford GT40s that took Le Mans and World Championship honors.”

What You Need to Know: Ford scored its first Le Mans win in 1966, and went on to achieve consecutive victories at the prestigious 24-hour race until 1969. The latter half of its four-year winning spree was dominated by Gulf Oil liveried GT40s, with the No. 9 and No. 6 car finishing first overall in 1968 and 1969 respectively.

Ford didn't reveal the cost for this divine new GT variant, but we can assume that owning a tribute to history will come with a steep price.