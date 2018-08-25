Tesla Will Stay Public, Musk and Board Confirms

"I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public," wrote Tesla's CEO Elon Musk in an open letter published late Friday evening, announcing the reversal of his plan to take the company private at $420 per share that he made only weeks prior.

The announcement came in the form of a blog post on Tesla's website penned by Musk himself and was accompanied by an official statement from other members of the automaker's board. Written in the body shows that after deliberation that involved the feedback of shareholders, the company would not pursue privatization despite having consulted with financial institutions Silver Lake, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Despite the initial Tweet of "funding secured," Tesla seemed to have been working to find an investor to actually take the company private shortly after. Rumors swarmed of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) being a potential key stakeholder in Tesla's buyout, however that was quickly dispelled in followup reporting. It's not clear if Tesla was looking at the other financial institutions for backing, or if it had an unnamed source of funding elsewhere.