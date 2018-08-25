Someone Just Paid $33,000 For a 1978 Ford Pinto Squire Wagon

So why did someone pay almost as much as the average new car transaction price for a 40-year-old vehicle that is a poster child for bad cars? We can’t say for sure without asking the buyer, but it could be because it’s such a clean example of a car that was never intended to survive for 40 years. This particular Pinto is a Squire Wagon, which is the three-door station wagon variant. The other two Pinto body styles were a two-door fastback and a three-door hatchback. This was the family Pinto.

In classic station wagon fashion, this Pinto Squire Wagon is adorned with wood exterior paneling contrasting its lovely green paint. If you like the green, you’ll love the interior. The vibrant cabin of this Pinto still has its original plaid seats, making it the ultimate period-correct machine for the malaise-era enthusiast.

It’s hard to believe that this Pinto, which is believed to have 15,739 miles on it, is unrestored. The paint appears to be in great condition, the interior looks to have never been sat in and even the wood paneling could pass as fresh off the tree (or press).