2019 McLaren 720S GT3: A Hardcore Track Variant of an Already Hardcore Hypercar

Year, Make, Model: 2019 McLaren 720S GT3 Topline: Track testing for McLaren Automotive's new customer racing division developed 720S GT3 is well underway as it goes through intensive testing at tracks in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East prior to its entry into major GT3 championships in 2019. What's New: While the new 720S GT3 shares the immensely stiff carbon-fiber MonoCage II chassis structure with the 720S road car, more than 90 percent of components have been changed or optimized to meet the performance requirements of the GT3 version. The combination of changes to the bodywork, aerodynamics, and suspension along with a revised gearbox, new braking system, and racing tires from Pirelli, the 720S GT3 is designed to deliver a significantly enhanced car to race on the most demanding circuits around the world. The aerodynamics of the 720S road car have been further developed to provide greater stability and aerodynamic efficiency at race tracks. Lightweight carbon-fiber and composite body panels are all unique to the 720S GT3 while a bespoke splitter, floor assembly, and dive-panes distinguish the race car from the road car up front. Like all race cars designed to compete in the GT3 class, the tail of the 720S gets an aerodynamically optimized GT3-specification rear wing.

McLaren Automotive 2019 McLaren 720S GT3 2019 McLaren 720S GT3 Front Fascia

Similar to the McLaren 720S hypercar, the 720S GT3 is powered by a race-prepared version of the M840T 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, which is enhanced to deliver both an improved torque curve for traditional racing and greater fuel efficiency for endurance racing. The engine is paired to a six-speed sequential paddle transmission with a new electronic shift actuator which increases shift-speed, usability and reliability. An extremely adjustable Salisbury-type limited slip differential, cockpit-adjustable traction control, and anti-lock brake driver aids helps to keep the 720S GT3 planted to the racetrack. For maximum performance and longevity, a new braking system comprises an optimized brake caliper design and enhanced brake cooling. A new rear suspension geometry is matched with four-way adjustable dampers and coil-over springs to provide the required aerodynamic optimization to ensure balanced handling and improved corner entry stability. Even the driveshaft and wheel hubs are race-optimized and a fast-change, center-lock wheel design reduces the time required for tire changes during pitstops. An air-jacking system is also built-in for additional convenience.

McLaren Automotive 2019 McLaren 720S GT3 2019 McLaren 720S GT3