Land Rover announced Thursday that it will sell outdoorsy, dog-oriented option packs for its lineup of luxury SUVs and crossovers. It outlined a trio of bundles which it offers, each containing different items, though components can also be purchased individually. The 360.37-pound ($463) Pet Transportation Pack adds a fitted rubber mat for the load space, a slip-resistant 350-milliliter (12-ounce) water bowl, and a foldaway pet carrier, presumably not sized for Saint Bernards. Another 482 pounds ($620) nabs the Pet Load Space Protection Pack, which drops the foldable carrier, and adds a quilted trunk liner and floor-to-ceiling wire partition between the passenger cabin and rear. Bowl included.

Jaguar Land Rover

At the top is the 887.56-pound ($1,040) Pet Care and Access Pack, which keeps the above partition and quilted liner, but adds a foldaway ramp capable of supporting 85 kilograms (187 pounds) and a "portable rinse system," which is just a fancy way of saying a shower for muddy dogs. It holds 6.5 liters of water, and can provide up to five minutes of water depending on how much the tap is opened. These three packages can be specified when ordering a new Land Rover, and are available across the entire model lineup. The Drive reached out to Land Rover for clarification regarding the markets in which these accessories will be available, as well as availability with SVO models, and we will update when we receive a response.

Jaguar Land Rover