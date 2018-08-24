Porsche Has Built One Last Air-Cooled 911 Turbo, Painted Gold

Porsche announced Friday that it has built one last air-cooled 911 Turbo, which it painted gold and intends to auction off to the highest bidder.

"Project Gold," as Porsche calls it, was built to celebrate 70 years since Porsche's first sports car, the 356, and is painted Golden Yellow Metallic to echo the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. Its wheels and interior receive a frosting of Golden Yellow as well, its alloy wheels rimmed in the color and interior stitching burning bright against the dark leather background.