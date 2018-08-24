Porsche Has Built One Last Air-Cooled 911 Turbo, Painted Gold
The 993 went out of production two decades ago, but Porsche had enough pieces lying around to make this: Project Gold.
Porsche announced Friday that it has built one last air-cooled 911 Turbo, which it painted gold and intends to auction off to the highest bidder.
"Project Gold," as Porsche calls it, was built to celebrate 70 years since Porsche's first sports car, the 356, and is painted Golden Yellow Metallic to echo the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. Its wheels and interior receive a frosting of Golden Yellow as well, its alloy wheels rimmed in the color and interior stitching burning bright against the dark leather background.
Underneath is a car identical to the 993 Turbo S of yore. A twin-turbo, 3.6-liter flat-six cooled by air lives out back, where it generates 450 horsepower and distributes that output through a manual transmission to the car's all-wheel-drive system. Because this car is made two decades after its closest sibling, however, it isn't street legal and will be sold for track use only.
"'Project Gold' showcases the comprehensive skill of Porsche Classic in fascinating fashion," stated Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche. "This project clearly demonstrates our strategic approach. Although we are starting a new chapter in our sports car history with the Porsche Taycan, the story of how the company evolved is no less significant. On the contrary, this Golden Yellow 993 demonstrates how incredibly passionate we are about the tradition of our brand."
Porsche will give the car a North American debut at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion on September 27 and will auction it off a month later at a charity auction held by RM Sotheby's at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Proceeds will benefit the newly-established nonprofit Ferry Porsche Foundation.
- RELATED1987 Porsche 959 With Damaged Front End Heads to AuctionThe 959 will be auctioned by Mecum Auctions Friday, Aug. 24 during Monterey Car Week.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Highly-Decorated, Highly-Original Porsche 956 Heads to AuctionIt's the only Porsche 956 to ever win a race in the United States.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Porsche Cayenne Will Soon Be Able to Park ItselfFind a tight spot but don't feel like wiggling in or out? The Porsche Cayenne will soon be capable of doing it for you.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Porsche Taycan Will Do Zero-to-60 in 3.5 SecondsThat's nipping at the heels of Porsche's current Panamera Turbo, but how does it stack up to the electric competition?READ NOW
- RELATED[Updated] The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Use Gorilla Glass WindowsOn the search for lightweight materials, Porsche engineers took inspiration from their smartphones.READ NOW