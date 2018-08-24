2019 Acura NSX: Revised Chassis, High-Visibility Paint Job

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Acura NSX. Or Honda NSX, if you reside anywhere outside of North America.

Topline: Acura's hybrid supercar gets a light refresh for 2019 featuring a new paint color, new tires and tweaked chassis components.

What's New: At first glance, the most noticeable addition to the 2019 Acura NSX is probably its new "Thermal Orange Pearl" traffic cone paint job. A previously-silver front grille garnish also is now body-colored, seemingly in an attempt to distance the car from Acura's beakier days. That's pretty much where the cosmetic revisions end, however, as all of the NSX's other changes are found under its sheet metal.