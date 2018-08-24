2019 Acura NSX: Revised Chassis, High-Visibility Paint Job
Before you ask: No, the 2019 Acura NSX still does not have a volume knob.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Acura NSX. Or Honda NSX, if you reside anywhere outside of North America.
Topline: Acura's hybrid supercar gets a light refresh for 2019 featuring a new paint color, new tires and tweaked chassis components.
What's New: At first glance, the most noticeable addition to the 2019 Acura NSX is probably its new "Thermal Orange Pearl" traffic cone paint job. A previously-silver front grille garnish also is now body-colored, seemingly in an attempt to distance the car from Acura's beakier days. That's pretty much where the cosmetic revisions end, however, as all of the NSX's other changes are found under its sheet metal.
Parent-company Honda says its mid-engined supercar now benefits from larger stabilizer bars all around, stiffer rear toe link bushings, a more rigid rear hub and new Continental SportContact 6 tires. Software settings for the car's hybrid all-wheel-drive powertrain, active magnetorheological dampers, power steering and stability control have been recalibrated accordingly.
In case you aren't sure what any of that means, all you have to know is that the 2019 NSX is apparently more responsive to driver inputs, better behaved at the limit on track and almost two seconds faster than before around Honda's 3.6-mile home circuit, Suzuka.
Quotable: From the company's press release: "Engineers modified chassis components, tires and software tuning to make NSX even more responsive to the will of the driver, elevating performance driving in all circumstances, from daily driving to the circuit. At the limit, the NSX's balance, playfulness and controllability have improved, allowing the driver to more precisely modulate understeer and oversteer with subtle throttle inputs."
What You Need to Know: The 2019 Acura NSX starts at $157,500 which is $1,500 more than last year's model. However, the 2019 comes standard with power sport seats, navigation, ELS premium audio, proximity sensors and sport pedals—options that would've cost $4,700 on a 2018 NSX. So in an apples-to-apples comparison, the 2019 car is really getting a $3,200 price drop.
The car's core hardware is unchanged. As before, power comes from a 573-horsepower, mid-mounted, twin-turbo V-6 paired to three electric motors (one for each front wheel and another assisting the V-6) and a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.
