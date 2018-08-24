2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: Performante-Style Aero Meets 770 HP

If this were a drag car, that would probably be all you need to know. However, this is a Lamborghini that needs to be fast around bendy, hilly race tracks and for that, the SVJ features the second generation of Lamborghini's trick ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aerodynamics system, as you could probably tell from the styling.

First seen in the dominant Huracan Performante, all those new ALA wings, vents, scoops, splitters and fins are anything but decorative. Flaps in the new front splitter and engine cover can redirect air in under half a second, alternating between low drag for higher straight-line speeds and high downforce for more grip through corners. The new rear wing's left and right air channels can be opened and closed independently, allowing the car to ramp up downforce on one side to counteract body roll. The system was arguably how the aforementioned Performante lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52.01 and Lamborghini says it's further improved it for the SVJ. Overall, this car produces 40 percent more downforce than the relatively pedestrian Aventador SV.

The hot Aventador's magnetic suspension and rear-wheel steering have apparently been revised, boasting 15 percent more damping force range, 50 percent stiffer anti-roll bars and steering that's more stable at high speeds and more tossable at lower ones.