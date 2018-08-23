Former NASCAR CEO Reportedly Donates $50,000 to Ex-Trump Attorney's GoFundMe

After pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is in hot water. With the aid of Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, the team has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the ex-attorney’s substantial legal fees. Over the past two days, the fund has raised well into the six-figure range, with one supposed donation by NASCAR’s former CEO Brian France and his wife Amy making up more than one-third of funds.

The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is described as a "transparent trust account" and is actively soliciting donations from the public to reach its $500,000 goal so that Cohen can "tell the truth about Donald Trump." At the time of writing, the fundraising campaign has been active for just under two days and has already raised a sum of $141,915, more than $20,000 of which was donated in the first nine hours alone. At the heart of the campaign lies a very large donation of $50,000 from "Amy and Brian France," also known as the recently-arrested former CEO of NASCAR and his wife.

A donation from the Frances' comes as a shock given their historical relationship with President Trump. So much of a shock that the couple reportedly changed their donation from public, which attributed both Brian and his wife Amy, to private, which anonymizes the source of the funds to the public as shown in a tweet from journalist Yashar Ali.