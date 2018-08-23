Dodge Hellcat Owner Records His Car Burning to the Ground

The owner had recently taken the Hellcat to the dealership to have a new engine installed. He soon noticed something wasn’t right with the car.

The new engine showed some signs of trouble when the owner took the vehicle for a drive down a rural road he usually used to film his videos. “All of a sudden it was surging real bad and I smelled gasoline, and I opened up the hood and it started on fire,” he said in the video.

“I’m driving up and down this road, and the car isn’t acting right at all,” the owner explained. “It’s getting worse and worse as I drive it. In the end, I made the turn to make the last pass, or soon to be the last pass, and as I’m hitting the gas, nothing is happening.”

Having your car burst into flames is certainly tragic for anyone, but something like this doesn’t seem entirely unexpected given the Hellcat’s history.

Fiat-Chrysler recalled hundreds of Challenger SRT Hellcats due to issues with fuel leakage and potential fires within the vehicles. It isn’t apparent whether or not the owner in the video was aware of vehicle recalls.

Thankfully, the owner didn’t seem to be physically injured during this incident.