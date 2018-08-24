Mercedes Unveils Silver Arrow EV Concept Car at Pebble Beach
The concept combines classic race car design with a modern electric drivetrain.
Monterey Car Week is both an event about appreciating the cars of the past, and looking forward to those of the future. For its big reveal during the show, Mercedes-Benz has done both at the same time—creating a car that's full of modern technology, but hearkens back to Mercedes race cars of the 20th century. This new concept is called the EQ Silver Arrow Showcar.
It lifts its name from the Mercedes Grand Prix cars of the 1930s, which were affectionately called silver arrows due to their polished aluminum bodies. The Daimler release states that this new Silver Arrow pays direct homage to the 1937 W125 race car. The W125 had a short but successful career in Grand Prix, taking all top four spots in the '37 season. It was also used during land speed runs to set a record of 268 mph.
Taken from the 1937 car, the EQ Silver Arrow retains a single-seat open-air cockpit and a long, sloping body shape. Aside from those details, the two cars are quite different. The new car forgoes a supercharged straight-eight engine in favor of electric motors. Inside, leather, aluminum, and walnut accents meet with a state-of-the-art digital display, which utilizes a touch screen embedded in the steering wheel.
Mercedes-Benz claims that the Silver Arrow's motors put out the equivalent of 738 horsepower, surpassing the 640-horsepower figure of the W125. Mercedes also estimates that the electric drivetrain will be able to propel the car to speeds of up to 250 mph.
For those that are able to attend Monterey Car Week and Pebble Beach Concours this weekend, the EQ Silver Arrow Showcar will be displayed on the Concept Lawn through Aug. 26.
