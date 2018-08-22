Alleged Shoplifter Rams White Ford Mustang Into Police, Evades Capture

An alleged suspect of petty-theft evaded capture from the police after he rammed his white Ford Mustang into police cars in La Crescenta-Montrose, California, the Los Angeles Times.

According to department spokesman Sgt. Dan Suttles, the Glendale Police Department was notified of a shoplifting incident that had occurred at a local Vons grocery store the morning of the incident.

Police officers arrived at the store as the alleged suspect was driving away from the scene, Suttles said. The officers at the scene attempted to prevent the man from leaving by using their vehicles to block him in, Suttles added.

“He then rammed into one of our [cars],” Suttles said. “We pretty much had him stuck in, but he kept on trying, flooring it…his car was smoking and spinning.”

At least one bystander was able to capture the incident on video and shared it on Twitter. WARNING: The Twitter video has strong language.