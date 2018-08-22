Drool Over the McLaren 600LT MSO

McLaren announced Wednesday that it will debut an MSO-customized 600LT at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 26. With a full name of “McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO,” the supercar is meant to represent the personalization and performance options available through the automaker's McLaren Special Operations division. It uses components from both the performance-oriented “Defined” and appearance-emphasizing “Bespoke” lines to complete its look.

DREW PHILLIPS—COPYRIGHT 2018

Bespoke line options fitted to this 600LT include the Stealth Gray paint color and McLaren Orange Exterior Pack. Its functional carbon fiber roof scoop funnels air through the cabin, where other touches include embroidered headrests, etched pedals, and hand-painted keys.

Defined options blur the line between looks and performance, accessorizing heavily with all three available carbon fiber packages. Its door mirrors, exterior door inserts, splitter, diffuser, rear bumper, engine deck, and service cover are all remade in carbon fiber, while another package adds a carbonized roof and fender vents.

"MSO Bespoke was established to help customers realize their dreams and allows an almost limitless level of customization where imagination is the only restrictive factor," explained Ansar Ali, MSO managing director, in the car's press release. "With MSO Defined we offer a range of personalization beyond the standard factory options. For this special 600LT, we have combined a sprinkling of both to create a car that showcases the lightness and track-focused performance of this latest Longtail variant." McLaren says that while the base 600LT starts out at $240,000, cloning this car would cost an additional $123,500, or a 51 percent price hike from the base model. As attractive as this 600LT may be, that's deep into McLaren 720S territory, and we daresay we know which we'd pick at that price.