Hyundai Will Likely Build Two More N Models but Probably Won't Do a G70 N

While it's still early days for Hyundai's recently-minted N performance brand, the company apparently isn't planning on slowing down its expansion. Speaking to Automotive News, Hyundai performance boss Albert Biermann says two new N cars are likely in the manufacturer's game plan, one of which might be a high-performance crossover of some kind.

"There's a car within the next two or three months that we probably have a chance to show to Vice Chairman Chung [Eui-sun] and our top management," Biermann told the publication. "Depending on what is the current mood and situation, we might get a spontaneous 'Okay, go for it.'" The German Hyundai exec went on to say that his team "could come up with a car in a pretty short time," but shied away from giving any concrete timelines as they would be heavily influenced by the development cycle of base, non-N models.

Last May, Biermann was quoted in saying, "We have a good platform with the Tucson to make a high-performance SUV." Whatever the two new cars end up being, they'll join N versions of the i30 hatch, Veloster, and the upcoming i30 fastback on Hyundai's performance roster.