Cosworth Reveals Aston Martin Valkyrie Will Have Earth's Mightiest Naturally-Aspirated Street Car Engine
A surprising Twitter post teases the ground-breaking power figure...then disappears from the Internet.
The truth is out there—and sometimes it leaks online. It seems that Cosworth, the world-renowed British automotive powertrain and electronics supplier dropped notice that the Aston Martin Valkyrie's naturally-aspirated V-12 engine will be the mightiest such N/A powerplant strapped into a street car on social media today...before quickly taking the news down.
At 2pm Eastern Daylight Time, the official Cosworth Twitter account posted a picture of the new Valkyrie hypercar with the associated text: "We’re famous for breaking records and our latest engine, the Aston Martin Valkyrie 6.5-litre V12, will be the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated road engine with 1,130bhp. #Cosworth #AstonMartinValkyrie"
But as of roughly an hour and a half later, upon rechecking the company's Twitter account, the tweet was nowhere to be found, and the direct link to the message led to a cheery blue screen announcing, "Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!"
Shocking as it to think about these days, an output of 1,130 horsepower isn't all that bonkers for a hypercar. What is rather remarkable, however, is squeezing that amount of power out of an engine without the help of superchargers or turbochargers to cram extra air down the throat of a fire-belching internal combustion powerplant. It's unclear whether that output factors in the aid of the Valkyrie's electric-powered hybrid system, however, or whether the 1,130-hp figure refers specifically to the output of the 6.5-liter V-12 alone. Either way, the figure is enough to set a new bar for road car engines lacking forced induction; for comparison, the Ferrari LaFerrari's similar combination of a 6.3-liter V-12 and a mild hybrid setup produced a sum total output of 950 horsepower. And even if we've forgotten some even-mightier naturally-aspirated production car...with a weight coming at around 2,300 pounds, the Valkyrie will probably outrun it.
Aston Martin had no comment on the matter when reached by The Drive. We've also reached out to Cosworth's respective public relations departments for comment and elaboration; we'll update this post if we hear back with any additional information.
