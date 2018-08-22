Man Driving Under the Influence of Heroin Hits and Kills Woman Riding Scooter

A 21-year-old woman recently died after she was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on August 18 on East 9th Street near St. Clair Avenue, per Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The woman on the scooter was hit from behind by a 19-year-old man driving south on East 9th Street in a Chevrolet Cruze. The car that hit her was traveling “well in excess” of the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit, Ciaccia said. The woman resultantly flew off the scooter and onto the road, suffering major physical injuries.

Emergency services took the woman to MetroHealth hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to News 5 Cleveland, the crash victim has been identified as Jenasia Summers by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Summers was riding in a group of eight women who had rented scooters for a scavenger hunt. The group was celebrating a birthday party, Summers’ family said.

The man driving the car that struck the scooter, identified as Scott McHugh, is facing an aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

McHugh did not sustain any injuries after the incident, but emergency medical services found him unresponsive in his vehicle.

At the scene, McHugh allegedly told officers that prior to the incident, he had snorted heroin with a friend in the parking lot of a grocery store. He also reportedly claimed he did not remember anything that occurred between taking the drug and ending up in an ambulance.

McHugh purportedly explained that he was in rehab and had been sober for 50 days, according to News 5 Cleveland.

He was later taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail and booked for aggravated vehicular homicide.