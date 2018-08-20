There's a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Headed for Auction Aug. 25

Now is your chance to own a rare piece of history that you probably can't afford, a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR. This Saturday, Aug. 25, RM Sotheby's will be bringing one of just 25 CLK GTRs ever created to Monterey so it can be auctioned off to the highest bidder. And if you happen to be in the top ranks of society, it could be the next track day to in your garage.

Let's play out a scenario in your head. It's the tail-end of 1998 and you're filthy rich in the midst of the dot-com bubble looking to buy your next car. Of course, you're already quite versed in both money and culture; so clearly you can't be seen in public behind the steering wheel of a layman's Ferrari F355, and your father would turn in his grave should you buy a Lamborghini Diablo. What you need, is a Mercedes. But not just any Mercedes, one drivable on the street, but still built to take on the race track and, of course, has the tri-point symbol of wealth floating above the hood. You're buying a Mercedes AMG CLK GTR.

The CLK GTR was designed in record time. From a sketch on paper in late 1996 to a testing concept in only 118 days, it was one hell of a machine for Mercedes to crank out in such little time. 10 days later, the automaker would bring the car to Spain and the world would soon hear of a Silver Arrows victory for the first time since 1955.