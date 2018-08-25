Here's How Each Tesla Model 3 Trim Stacks Up on the Drag Strip

Tesla's elusive Model S has been the king of the 0-60 mile per hour sprint for quite some time, and that's led to a bit of angst at the drag strip for some. Though this trophy is rather reserved for the P100D trim, Tesla is proud to boast about its vehicles being quite fun to drive, even if they aren't the quickest. Such is true of Tesla's newest vehicle, the Model 3, which isn't quite as quick, but still has an impressive acceleration for a car that weighs over 4,000 pounds.

Recently, a YouTube video popped up showing two of Tesla's three Long-Range Model 3 trims dueling it out at the track. The test pits the single-motor and dual-motor variants up against one another, and the results are fairly surprising from one trim to another. Take a look at the run below: