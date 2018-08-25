Here's How Each Tesla Model 3 Trim Stacks Up on the Drag Strip
Just how quick is each Model 3?
Tesla's elusive Model S has been the king of the 0-60 mile per hour sprint for quite some time, and that's led to a bit of angst at the drag strip for some. Though this trophy is rather reserved for the P100D trim, Tesla is proud to boast about its vehicles being quite fun to drive, even if they aren't the quickest. Such is true of Tesla's newest vehicle, the Model 3, which isn't quite as quick, but still has an impressive acceleration for a car that weighs over 4,000 pounds.
Recently, a YouTube video popped up showing two of Tesla's three Long-Range Model 3 trims dueling it out at the track. The test pits the single-motor and dual-motor variants up against one another, and the results are fairly surprising from one trim to another. Take a look at the run below:
The single-motor car, which currently starts at $49,000 without any extras, runs all 1,320 feet in 13.6 seconds at 101.9 mph, nearly identical to a current generation BMW 340i. The dual-motor Model 3 outperforms its sibling by trapping 12.678 seconds at 110.56 mph, and the extra $5,000 spent will also net the driver 0.6 seconds off of the 0-60 mph sprint.
Another Tesla owner took their Model 3 Performance variant to the track to run against a McLaren 570s (spoiler: it lost) and recorded the car's run times. The Performance Model 3 was able to complete the quarter mile in just 11.785 seconds, about 0.9 seconds quicker than the mid-trim car. But much like the jump from single motor to dual motor, the performance comes at a cost. Expect to spend another $10,000 on top of the dual motor car in order to shave one second from the 0-60 mile per hour time.
Taking these premium electric sedans to the drag strip really showcases the quick acceleration of electric cars. Whether opting to purchase the $35,000 ultra-base version of the Model 3 (which isn't yet available for purchasing) or the $64,000 Performance variant, you'll still have a car that can be a blast from stoplight to stoplight.
