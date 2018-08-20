Aston Martin DB4 Turns 60, Will Be Exhibited at British Concours of Elegance

It was a great day for motoring when Aston Martin revealed the DB4 to the world, way back in 1958. And now, on its 60th anniversary, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations, the Aston Martin DB4—in its many forms—will be displayed at the British Concours of Elegance. The high-profile automotive event hosted at Hampton Court Palace in Richmond upon Thames is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 2, 2018.

The line-up shortlisted by the Aston Martin Owners Club will include a DB4 prototype, an example of DB4 Series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as other coveted models including the original DB4 GT, DB4 GT Zagato and DB4 Bertone Jet. The recently-launched DB4 GT Continuation will also form part of the flaunt party.

Joining this exemplary range of vehicles will be the latest Aston Martin models to bear the famous David Brown badge including the DB11 Grand Tourer and the DBS Superleggera. And although the two-seater sports car Vantage and special edition Rapide AMR are not a part of the DB series, they will also be displayed at the Concours of Elegance, so that customers can have a myopic experience of the range.

Phil Eaglesfield, Aston Martin president of the U.K. and South Africa stated, “Beauty, performance and quality are still central to Aston Martin’s ethos as a brand, something that was initiated by David Brown and something which we still exemplify.” He added, “We continue to produce cars with the famous DB initials and the DB11 Coupe, DB11 Volante and DBS Superleggera that exist on our current range carry the same characteristics as their predecessors. We create cars with genuine passion that sit side by side with the iconic vehicles of our past.”